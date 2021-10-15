Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 740 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,729,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $189.72 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $192.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

