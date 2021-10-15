Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 348,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.75 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

