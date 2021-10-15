Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.66 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Shares of MT opened at $31.92 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

