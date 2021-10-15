Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.61 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $145.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.