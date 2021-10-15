Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.49 Million Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $43.00 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 875,563 shares valued at $36,997,489. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.