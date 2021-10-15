Bank of Montreal Can Buys 15,552 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

