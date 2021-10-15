Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

BOH opened at $82.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 21.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

