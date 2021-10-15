Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $379.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

