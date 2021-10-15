Bank of America Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Underperform

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $156.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.26.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,934. Futu has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

