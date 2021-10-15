Bank of America Begins Coverage on Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRCT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of PRCT opened at $45.75 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

