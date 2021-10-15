Bank of America Begins Coverage on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dutch Bros stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

