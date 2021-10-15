Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Baidu posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Baidu by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Baidu by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,797,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,687. Baidu has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

