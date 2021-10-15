BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.06

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 827442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

