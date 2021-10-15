Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

BW opened at $6.29 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

