Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
BW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BW opened at $6.29 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.77.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
