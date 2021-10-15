B. Riley Increases MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $19.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of MTG opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

