AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.