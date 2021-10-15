AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.AZZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

