AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AXT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.22. 1,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.