Axa S.A. Sells 16,100 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $101.84 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.