Axa S.A. Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 263,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.69% of Merus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

