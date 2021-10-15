Axa S.A. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $217.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.