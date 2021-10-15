Axa S.A. Has $4.71 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.23% of Progress Software worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

