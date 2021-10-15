Axa S.A. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.