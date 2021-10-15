Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $212,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

NYSE BHVN opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.