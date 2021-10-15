AVT Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One AVT coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AVT has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AVT has a market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AVT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00208725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00093732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About AVT

AVT (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.