Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $832.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 779,336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.