Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 2,786 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56.

Shares of CDMO opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

