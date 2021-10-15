AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million.

AVPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 over the last ninety days. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AvePoint stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVPT opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

