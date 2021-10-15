Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of AVAH opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,532,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,709,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.