Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.56 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.