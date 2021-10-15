AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.