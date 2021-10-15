ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.94

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.94 and traded as high as C$42.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$42.26, with a volume of 80,985 shares trading hands.

ATA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

