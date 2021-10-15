Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ATVDY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.72.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

