Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.93. Atomera shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $560.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.