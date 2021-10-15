Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $36.02 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 187,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

