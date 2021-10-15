Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 78.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Athenex by 1,087.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $2.90 on Friday. Athenex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

