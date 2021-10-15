Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 185.7% in September

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $27.52. 12,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,737. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Atento has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATTO. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atento in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.