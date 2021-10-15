Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 185.7% in September

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $27.52. 12,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,737. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Atento has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89.
Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atento in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.
About Atento
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
