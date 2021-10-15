ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $240,655.34 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00311146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

