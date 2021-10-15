ATB Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

