Atb Cap Markets Lowers Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCL. Cormark raised their price objective on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.21.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$5.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.49. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

