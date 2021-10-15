AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,814 ($115.16) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £136.54 billion and a PE ratio of 41.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,547.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,195.92.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

