Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after buying an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after buying an additional 155,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

