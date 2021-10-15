Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,970. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

