Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

