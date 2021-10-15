AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,230.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

