AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $137.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $525.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.56 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $613.27 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $647.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMK traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 1,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,132. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,230.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

