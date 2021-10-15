AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.66 Million

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $137.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $525.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.56 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $613.27 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $647.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMK traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 1,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,132. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,230.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.