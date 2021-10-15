Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Acquires $12,854.50 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,854.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Douglas Kass acquired 450 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $2,619.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Kass acquired 150 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $865.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Kass acquired 950 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $5,424.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Kass acquired 600 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $3,450.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Kass purchased 1,200 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $6,684.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Douglas Kass purchased 10,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Kass purchased 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Aspen Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

