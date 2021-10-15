ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

