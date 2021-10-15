ASOS (LON:ASC) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,173.08 ($67.59).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,345 ($30.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,420.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,375.82. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson bought 4,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

