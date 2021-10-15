AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00235147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00096464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.